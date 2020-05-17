Ada L. Williams
Ada Lucille Williams, 92, of Sebring, Florida passed away peacefully in Sebring, Florida on Wednesday, May 13, 2020.
She was born in Boonville, Indiana to the late Winfield S. and Stella York. She moved to Sebring in 1981 after she retired from canteen food service at Chrysler Plant in Fenton, Missouri. She was a member of First Baptist Church and the Keenagers.
She was preceded by her parents; grandson, David Williams; husband, Edward Williams; and son, Timothy Williams. She is survived by sons, Edward (Donna) Williams of Pacific, Missouri and Christopher of Sebring, Florida; four grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at the Palms of Sebring. An internment will be at Sarasota National Cemetery in Sarasota, Florida.
Arrangements made by Morris Funeral Chapel, Sebring. morrisfuneralchapel.com.