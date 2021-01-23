Adam L. James
Adam Lee James, of Lake Placid, Florida, died late Wednesday evening, Jan. 20, 2021. He was the son of the late Louise Cribb James and Dewey James. Adam was born in Lake Placid, Florida on Jan. 13, 1958. He has been a lifelong Lake Placid resident. Adam attended Lake Placid High School and later he worked for H&H Dairy as a foreman. He enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Adam is survived by his children, Michael (Randi), Jesse and Marcus; siblings, Billy, Cathy Goggans, Yvonne Harrison, Lynette James, Arrie James and Lori Scheibel. He leaves seven grandchildren.
A graveside service and burial will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, from Oak Hill Cemetery in Lake Placid.
Funeral arrangements are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, Lake Placid. 863-465-9997.