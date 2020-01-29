Adelbert ‘Del’ Hall
Adelbert “Del” Hall, 81, of Avon Park, Florida, passed away peacefully with his devoted wife, Susan, by his side after a long, courageous battle with cancer on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020.
Del was born on Jan. 18, 1939 in Gowanda, New York.
Del is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years; his children, Scott Hall of St. Petersburg, Florida, Major Trevor (Carolyn) Hall of Spartanburg, South Carolina and Michelle Hall Doyle of Davidson, North Carolina; seven grandchildren and one great-grandson.
He is also survived by his brothers, LaVerne (Marsha) Hall of Ruskin, Florida, and Charles (Molly) Hall of Hamilton, New York; and many nieces, nephews and extended family. He is preceded by his parents, Gerald and Doris (Horton) Hall; and his son-in-law, Patrick “PJ” Doyle II.
Del received his Bachelor of Science degree at SUNY of Oneonta and his master’s degree at the University of Arizona, which led him to a 34-year career as a physics and math professor at SUNY of Morrisville. Del also served as the Town of Winfield supervisor for 26 years.
Del loved woodworking, raising beef animals, gardening and spending time with his family and friends. He belonged to the Ziyara Shrine Temple, Winfield Masonic Lodge 581, Winfield Chapter 418, OES and was an active member of the Federated Church of West Winfield, New York.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Resurrection Lutheran Church.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Resurrection Lutheran Church Roof Fund c/o Resurrection Lutheran Church, 324 E. Main St., Avon Park, FL 33825.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.