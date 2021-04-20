Adina Sophia Esson
Adina Sophia Esson (nee Smalling), age 98, of Sebring, Florida; Mineral Heights, Clarendon and Mountainside St. Elizabeth, Jamaica, transitioned peacefully at home in Sebring, Florida on Friday, April 9, 2021. Adina was born to Charles Smalling and Amelia Hay on Jan. 27, 1923 in St. Elizabeth, where she lived for a significant part of her life.
She married Clarence Esson, and together they had 11 children, whom she cared for and nurtured. She was a firm disciplinarian; she had an indomitable courage and worked tirelessly to help her children gain a good standard of life and education. She was a devoted wife, mother and homemaker. She enjoyed cooking and entertaining anyone who visited her home or while serving in the community.
She was a seamstress, a true fashionista way ahead of her time, dressing her eight girls in fashion, which were designed and constructed by her.
Adina was an active member of her community, serving in the Mountainside Methodist church, where she actively practiced her Christian faith, serving in roles over the years including choir member, congregational steward, Sunday school superintendent and mentoring young ladies in the church, some of whom still serve in the community and the Methodist church today.
Adina moved to Mineral Heights, Clarendon to live with her daughter Joan after her husband passed away. She loved travelling and spent time in the U.S.A. and Canada visiting with family and friends, returning to Jamaica often. In her later years she settled with her children in Sebring, Florida. Adina was a matriarch extraordinaire, outspoken, but kind and gentle, willing to provide sound advice and guidance to anyone. She enjoyed indulging her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and they were as devoted to her, as she was to them. Her sharp wit kept her family thoroughly entertained and her sense of humor could quickly defuse any difficult situation.
In her later years, she spent her time regaling her family with stories from her childhood, praying, reading and playing a mean game of crossword puzzle, with anyone who dared to take her on.
Adina is survived by her children, Anthony, Vera, Beril, Una, Claudette, Godfrey, Lorna, Noel and Loraine. Also surviving are 12 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her late husband, Clarence; daughters, Florence and Joan; and grandchildren, Arlene and Horace.
May her soul rest in peace and light perpetual shine on her.
