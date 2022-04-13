Adrienne Terry
Adrienne Terry was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Victor and Jennie (Militello) Cacciatore; paternal grandparents, Robert and Janet (Barnes) Barnard; and son, Garett James Terry. She is survived by sons, Gavin Tyler Davidson and Gabriel Cain Terry; parents James and Victoria (Cacciatore) Barnard; brother, Jason and Brooke (Hendrix) Haynes; and several aunts, uncles, nieces and cousins.
Adrienne loved her family and going to the beach. Her interests were artistic; she loved writing poetry, making jewelry and surfing the internet. She had an LPN degree from Indian River Community College in Fort Pierce, Florida. She was also continuing her education at Troy University to complete her associates degree.
A private family celebration of life will be April 30, 2022 in Fort Pierce, Florida.