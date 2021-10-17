Agnes E. Nelson
Agnes Ehrler Nelson, age 92, passed away Friday, Oct. 8, 2021 in Sebring, Florida. She was born June 14, 1929 in Brooklyn, New York to the late William and Agnes (Jones) Ehrler.
She had been a resident since 1977 coming from Miami, Florida.
Agnes is survived by her daughter, Lori Pollard (Roy) of Sebring, Florida; grandchildren, Derek Pollard (Lauren) and Courtney Stuart (Walter); great-grandchildren, James, Julia, Reagan and Carter. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Alfred Nelson.
Family will be having a private service. She will be laid to rest at Lakeview Memorial Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com.