Aiko I. Allyn
Aiko Ishikawa Allyn, 93, died April 11, 2023. She was born April 1, 1930, in Koriyama, Japan. Aiko formerly resided in Japan, Kansas, New Jersey and Florida. Aiko had a passion for life and enjoyed golf, bowling, crafts, sewing and basket weaving.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Shimo; father, Masaru; stepmother, Ume; husband, Arthur Allyn; son, Paul Allyn; three sisters and three brothers. Survivors include her daughter, Doriana (Laurie); son, Marc (Kemella); three grandsons, five granddaughters, many great-grandchildren and two sisters, Hisako and Misao.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Bongiovi Funeral Home in Raritan, New Jersey. Services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Aiko’s name are appreciated and can be sent to VNA Visiting Nurses Association of Somerset County, New Jersey or to Disabled American Veterans.
Aiko was inspired and loved by all who knew her. Her presence and zest for life will be missed by her family and friends.