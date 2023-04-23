Aiko I Allyn

Aiko Ishikawa Allyn, 93, died April 11, 2023. She was born April 1, 1930, in Koriyama, Japan. Aiko formerly resided in Japan, Kansas, New Jersey and Florida. Aiko had a passion for life and enjoyed golf, bowling, crafts, sewing and basket weaving.

