Alan G. Dumbleton
Alan George Dumbleton, 63, passed away on Aug. 22, 2021. He was born on March 4, 1958, in Auburn, New York to his parents Albert and Carole Dumbleton. He moved to Sebring, Florida when he was 4 where he remained until he graduated from Sebring High School in 1976. He attended Troy University and majored in criminal justice with a minor in corrections. He moved back to Florida temporarily to work as a corrections officer for the Highlands County Sherriff’s Office until 1980, when he left Florida to begin working for the Scott County Sherriff’s Office as a corrections officer at the jail in Shakopee, Minnesota, then at the Annex in Jordan, Minnesota.
He retired in 2012 to return to his hometown of Sebring and become a full-time “Grandpa/MeMe.”
During his time at Sebring High School, he was a member of the Key Club, football, baseball and swim team, while also performing in the band. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, going to the Sebring International Raceway and hanging out with his friends, until his mom whistled out the front door to come home.
Upon moving to Minnesota, he and his former wife welcomed their first son Justin in August 1982. They moved to New Prague, Minnesota where they brought home their second son, Adam, in December 1984, then Jeffrey in May 1990. He continued to work while supporting his three sons and their hockey, hunting and fishing, while sharing his love of racing with all three of them. Together they attended races at Elko Speedway, La Crosse Speedway for Oktoberfest and the 12 Hours of Sebring races as often as possible.
During the last 16 years he welcomed eight grandchildren, who he loved and talked about to his friends constantly. He lived his life with his family and friends first, always had his way of making others laugh. Alan enjoyed his farming life on his five acres where he raised his chickens and was always delivering eggs and his homemade cookies to his close friends and family. Alan never met a stranger, he was always striking up conversations wherever he went, and he made his days “busy” by visiting Ladonna’s flower shop, Hector’s jewelry shop, Taylor Rental, Glisson’s or dropping into friends’ houses to shoot the breeze.
He was a large part of his high school class reunion committee and enjoyed keeping in touch with everyone over the last 45 years. He was the biggest supporter of his boys and all his grandkids with everything they did, and he is going to be missed dearly by all of us.
Alan is survived by his mother, Carole; sister and brother-in-law, Ann and Skip Freeze; three sons and daughters-in-law, Justin (Amanda) Dumbleton, Adam (Julie) Dumbleton and Jeffrey (Paige) Dumbleton; five granddaughters, Dalila, Miley, Madison, Aubrey and Miranda; three grandsons, Leroy, Benjamin and Grant Dumbleton; and nephews, Nicklas and Jonathan Freeze. Alan is preceded in death by his father, Albert Dumbleton, and his brothers, Brian and Craig “Buzz” Dumbleton.
An open viewing will be held from 4-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, with a graveside service at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Lakeview Memorial Gardens.
