Albert C. Driggers Jr.
Albert “Cliff” Clifton Driggers, Jr., 74, of Sebring, Florida, passed away Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. He was born June 1, 1946, in Sebring, Florida to Albert Clifton and Willabelle (Wilkerson) Driggers, Sr. Cliff worked for the Division of Blind Services, 20 years as concession manager at the Brevard County Court House, enjoyed slalom skiing, sky diving, fishing and being outdoors, and has been a lifelong resident of Sebring, Florida.
He is survived by his sons, Mike Driggers of Avon Park, Florida and Charles Driggers of Orlando, Florida; four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Carl Schroeder.
Cremation arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, Florida 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.