Albert G. Dumbleton
Albert “Al” George Dumbleton, 87, passed away on March 24, 2020.
He was a resident of Sebring for 57 years. Albert was born on Oct. 17, 1932, in Yonkers, New York to George and Anna Dumbleton. Albert grew up in Yonkers as an only child where he graduated high school. He attended Oswego State College where he was a member of the Delta Kappa fraternity and Gamma chapter. He served in the U.S. Navy for two years aboard the USS Shangri La in California where he met his wife, Carole Backhaus. After serving in the Navy, Al and Carole were married in Kingsley, Iowa on June 30, 1956.
In 1959, Albert graduated from Wayne State Teachers College in Wayne, Nebraska. He taught in Lester, Iowa for several years before accepting a position with the Highlands County School Board in 1962. He primarily taught drafting and shop, but also coached track in his earlier years. Al was also very well known for filming all the Sebring High School football games when there was just a pole with a platform on it. In 1981 he left the classroom to go to the School Board where he was the head of the maintenance department for the county. He retired from the Highlands County School Board in 1989.
After retiring from teaching, Al worked for the Highlands County Property Appraiser’s Office. He was a member of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Avon Park and a past member of the Knights of Columbus, 3rd and 4th degree. He was a volunteer with Meals on Wheels. After officially retiring, he and his wife, Carole, belonged to an Avion travel group and traveled all over the United States with their 5th wheel. Al also served as the travel group’s treasurer.
Albert lived a full life and is known for his love of talking business about his farms. He was always encouraging others to buy farmland. He will be missed by family and friends.
Albert is survived by his devoted and loving wife of 63 years, Carole Backhaus Dumbleton; son, Alan Dumbleton; daughters, Ann Dumbleton Freeze (Skip) and Kathi Carlton Borecky; seven grandsons, Justin (Amanda), Adam (Julie), Jeffrey (Paige), Nicklas, Jonathan, Carlton and Chadd; five great-granddaughters, Dalila, Aubrey, Miley, Madison and Miranda; and three great-grandsons, Leroy, Grant and Benjamin. Albert is preceded in death by his parents; his sons, Brian A. Dumbleton and Craig L. “Buzz” Dumbleton.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Lakeview Memorial Gardens.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.