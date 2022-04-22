Aleia D. Jones
On Monday, April 11, 2022, Aleia Danielle Jones, 32, passed away at her Sarasota home with her boyfriend, Steven Garfield.
Aleia was born on Sept. 10, 1989, in Sebring, Florida to Wayne and Colleen Jones. She grew up in the Desoto City and Sebring area.
She was employed for many years in the food services industry and worked her way up to being a general manager. Aleia was striving to make a better life for herself and her daughter. She was a peer counselor at Harvest House, helping others who needed a hand-up working towards independence.
She is predeceased by her mother, Colleen Jones. Aleia is survived by her daughter, Kyra May Black, 9; her sisters, Amisti Dawn Johnson, Alanna May Leach (Jeremy) and Amber Rianne Parker (Bobby); her father, Wayne Jones Jr., and numerous other family members. Her loving kindness lives on in the family she left behind and she will never be forgotten.
In lieu of flowers, please help us secure her daughter’s future by making a donation to Kyra May via PayPal using her email kyramayb12@gmail.com.
A semi-private memorial service will be held locally to remember her. Please contact family for details.