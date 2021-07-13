Alex Tilley
Alex Tilley, 32, was unexpectedly promoted to heaven on July 4, 2021 in Sebring, Florida. Alex was born on March 5, 1989, in New Smyrna Beach, Florida, to Janet Tilley.
Alex is survived by parents, Janet and Chris Hendrix; sisters, Beverly Allen and Lynsey Hendrix; brother, Christopher Hendrix; grandparent, Beverly J. Tilley; his beloved dog, Chops; and many more loving family members and friends.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday July 15, 2021 at 4 p.m. at First Sebring Church, 200 E. Center Ave. Sebring FL 33870. morrisfuneralchapel.com.