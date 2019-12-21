Alfred L. Farabee
Alfred Lee Farabee, of Venus, Florida, died Thursday evening, Dec. 19, 2019. He was in the loving companionship of his wife and children.
Alfred was born in Venus on Dec. 16, 1939 and was also raised there. He was the son of Irene Albritton Farabee and Laurrie Farabee. Alfred worked for many years as a heavy equipment operator in the construction industry. He was a Christian in his faith.
Alfred is survived by his wife, Julia J. Hansen Farabee; children, Julia Carroll, Debra Durden, Alfred II and Levi; sister, Janet Hodges; 12 grandchildren and he was blessed with 15 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in his death by a daughter, Sheryl Diane; brother, Bert; and grandchildren, Kye Walker and Godiva Calvete.
A graveside service will begin at 3 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23, 2019 at the Venus Cemetery. Pastor Charlie Watts will celebrate.
Funeral arrangements are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, Lake Placid. 863-465-9997.