Alice J. Vanderlaan
Alice J. Vanderlaan, age 86, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022 with her husband, Richard “Dick” Vanderlaan, at her side. She was born on Nov. 2, 1935 in Muskegon, Michigan, the fifth of six children born to Emory and Margaret Haverkate. She married the love of her life, Dick Vanderlaan, on Oct. 13, 1956.
Alice’s pride and joy were her family and friends. Time spent together will forever be remembered and cherished. Alice was always up for cards, dinners out (although she was an amazing cook), visits from out-of-town guests, and a good cup of hot coffee!
Alice is survived by her husband of 65 years, Richard Vanderlaan; sons, Thomas (Tammy) Vanderlaan of Lahaina, Hawaii, Daniel (Laurel) Vanderlaan of Grand Rapids, Michigan, and Jack Vanderlaan of Norton Shores, Michigan; grandchildren, Tara (Ryan) Beishuizen, Todd (Erica) Vanderlaan, Sierra (Sandlar) Packard, Joshua (Amy) Vanderlaan, and Tayler Vanderlaan; five great-grandchildren and her sister, Carol Tikala of Sarasota, Florida.
A memorial service for Alice will be held at a later date in Muskegon, Michigan. Service will be coordinated by Clock Funeral Home in Muskegon, Michigan.
The family wishes to thank Dick and Alice’s dear friends, Dan and Nettie Tilden and Leroy and Linda Armstrong for their tireless support and presence throughout this journey. They would also like to thank the team at The Bud and Donna Somers Hospice House for their care and compassion.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at www.stephenson nelsonfh.com.