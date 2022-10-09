Alice J. Vanderlaan

Alice J. Vanderlaan, age 86, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022 with her husband, Richard “Dick” Vanderlaan, at her side. She was born on Nov. 2, 1935 in Muskegon, Michigan, the fifth of six children born to Emory and Margaret Haverkate. She married the love of her life, Dick Vanderlaan, on Oct. 13, 1956.

