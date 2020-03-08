Alice M. King
Dr. Alice Maxine King, 88, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020 in Lakeland, Florida.
She was born Aug. 15, 1931 in Sebring, Florida to the late John Grover and T. Aletha (Crutchfield) Johnson. She had been a lifelong resident of Highlands County and was a pediatrician.
She is survived by her daughter, Alice Maxine King Hammel (Bruce) of Richmond, Virginia; son, Nelson D. King II of Lakeland, Florida; sister, Mary Esther Metheny of Arkansas; and grandchildren, Hannah, Hollie and Tyler. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Nelson D. King; sisters, Ruby Johnson and Dorothy Simpson; and brothers, John Robert Johnson and R.G. Johnson.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.
Family held private services and she has been laid to rest in Pinecrest Cemetery.