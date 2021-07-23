Alice R. Tillery
Alice Ruth Tillery, 77, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 12, 2021, at Tidewell Hospice.
Alice was born May 8, 1944, at Walter Reed Hospital in Washington, D.C. She attended Fall Church School until moving to Mineral Ridge, Ohio where she enjoyed retail management and accompanied her daughters to horse shows and events. After moving to Bazetta Township, Alice loved becoming a bus driver for Lakeview School District. She enjoyed bowling leagues and camping with family and friends. Upon retirement, Alice and James spent their remaining life in Avon Park, Florida.
Alice was preceded in death by just 43 days, her loving husband, James Franklin, of 56 years; stepson, Fred Tillery; brother, Dean Johnson; and parents, Douglas and Irene Johnson.
Survivors to cherish her memory are daughters, Barbara Wrightsman (Ray) and Lisa Prinkey (James); and stepdaughters, Marlene Tillery (Robert) and Kathleen Zeno (John). In addition to her children, she is lovingly remembered by her brother, Larry Johnson (Bonnie); daughter-in-law, Patricia Tillery; 13 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
A Celebration of Life will take place in Ohio at a later date.