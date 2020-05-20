Alma M. Vincent
Alma M. Vincent, 88, of Sebring, Florida passed away Monday, May 18, 2020.
Mrs. Vincent was born March 25, 1932, in New Britain, Connecticut to Elmer and Mildred (Orvis) Bates. She retired from Salice Lenses. Alma moved to Sebring in 2002 from Phoenix, Arizona and enjoyed cross stitching and reading.
Survivors include her loving husband of 67 years, Carl; sons, David Vincent of Phoenix, Arizona and Clark Vincent of Goodyear, Arizona; 11 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Alma was preceded in death by three sons, Brian, Dennis and Robin, and five brothers.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Good Shepard Hospice, goodshepherdhospice.com/. Online condolences may be shared by visiting bankspagetheus.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Banks/Page-Theus Funerals and Cremations, Wildwood.