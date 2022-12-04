Altha S. Satterwhite

Altha Smith Satterwhite

Altha Smith Satterwhite was born March 2, 1921, in Stanley, North Carolina. She grew up in Stanley with her sister Edith and her parents J.O. and Frances Smith. Altha attended school in North Carolina, graduating with her nursing degree from North Carolina Baptist Hospital School of Nursing in 1942.

