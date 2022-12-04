Altha S. Satterwhite
Altha Smith Satterwhite was born March 2, 1921, in Stanley, North Carolina. She grew up in Stanley with her sister Edith and her parents J.O. and Frances Smith. Altha attended school in North Carolina, graduating with her nursing degree from North Carolina Baptist Hospital School of Nursing in 1942.
While working as a nurse and attending college for her bachelor’s degree in Religion, she met Jim Satterwhite, a medical student. The two married in 1944 and served as Medical Missionaries to Japan for 21 years.
After serving as missionaries, they moved to Central Florida where Altha worked in several nursing positions and spent time writing, composing music and singing with Sweet Adelines.
Altha was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. James P. Satterwhite and son, James H. Satterwhite of Bluffton, Ohio. She is survived by her sons, J. Stephen Satterwhite (Mary) of Tampa, Florida and David H. Satterwhite of Kyoto, Japan; and her daughter, Carol S. Hubbell of Hillsboro, Oregon.
Altha is also remembered by her five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Altha spent several summers and some years living in the Hendersonville area of North Carolina, establishing close friendships there. For the past six years, Altha has been living in Oregon. The first few years were spent at Bonaventure in Tigard and the last few years were spent in her granddaughter Arielle’s home. She was cared for by Carol with help from Arielle and her family.
On Nov. 13, 2022, Altha passed away peacefully in her sleep with Carol in the room beside her. She led a rich, wonderful life filled with family and love.