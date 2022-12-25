Alton B. Brown flag

Alton ‘Ted’ B. Brown

Alton “Ted” Barton Brown, 85, walked into the arms of Jesus on Dec. 19, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Ted, as he was affectionally nicknamed by friends, was born on Sept. 3, 1937, to farmers Frank and Mamie Sue Howell Brown in Vidalia, Georgia.

