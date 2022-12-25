Alton ‘Ted’ B. Brown
Alton “Ted” Barton Brown, 85, walked into the arms of Jesus on Dec. 19, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Ted, as he was affectionally nicknamed by friends, was born on Sept. 3, 1937, to farmers Frank and Mamie Sue Howell Brown in Vidalia, Georgia.
Growing up in rural Georgia, he spent his younger years working on the family farm, playing high school basketball and even driving the local school bus while still a student himself. He joined the United States Air Force after high school graduation, serving six years, including a stint in Tulle, Greenland. After his service, Ted was employed by St. Regis Paper Co. in Jacksonville, Florida where he met the love of his life, Nellie Weaver, marrying in 1961.
Starting their family shortly thereafter, they transferred with the paper company a couple of times before relocating to Lake Placid, Florida in 1971 with five kids in tow, with the sixth child to come later. In 1985, his entrepreneurial spirit led him to start his own company, Evergreen Nursery and Landscaping, which he maintained until his retirement well into his 70’s.
For five decades, Ted was a good and faithful servant in the Highlands County community. He was Scout leader with his boys and an avid fan of all the many sports and school activities his children and grandchildren participated in over the years. He was an active member of St. James Catholic Church as a eucharistic minister and usher, and a member of the Knights of Columbus. With a joyful and giving heart, he enjoyed teaching and helping the county’s youth learn, love and respect horticulture through Ag-Venture.
He had a passion for volunteering with Habitat for Humanity, wanting to ensure each yard was beautifully landscaped, as he wanted his own yard to look. He was also an active member of the Highlands chapter of the Florida Nursery, Growers and Landscape Association and frequently participated in Lake Placid’s Relay for Life.
He had a smile that lit up every room and a playful sense of humor that often led to laughter by those around resulting from his quirky phrases and sayings. He enjoyed traveling with family and collected small rocks from every trip as a reminder of God’s wonderful creation and his own opportunity to discover it first-hand. He kept the rocks in his front shirt pocket, a must-have for any shirt he wore, until he returned home to add them to his collection. He enjoyed 61 years of Nellie’s home-cooked meals and loved “a bite or two of something sweet” after every meal.
A loving family man, Ted was preceded in death by his mother, father, three sisters and three brothers. He is survived by his wife, Nellie Weaver Brown; two brothers, Curtis (Hazel) Brown and Eugene (JoAnn) Brown of Georgia; six children, Steven (Andrea) Brown, Frank (Bonnie) Brown, Patti (David) Brown, Robert (Christine) Brown, Teresa (Wilburn) Odom and Laura Brown; 14 grandchildren, Elizabeth (Johnathan) Simons, Katie (Jason) Robinson, Russell Brown, Nicholas Brown, KaLeigh Arthur, Sarah Brown, Katelyn Brown, Logan (Katie) Brown, Jeramie Arthur , Matthew (Totania) Brown, Andrew (Madison) Brown, Jacob Odom, Hannah Brown and Emily Odom; and five great-grandchildren, John David, Brantley, Jordynn, Carter Reed, and Jake.
A funeral mass to celebrate Ted’s life will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at noon at St. James Catholic Church. The family invites you to join them for a lunch in the church social hall following the service. Words of comfort to the family can be made by visiting scottfuneralservices.com
In lieu of flowers, the family invites you to make a donation to Habitat for Humanity or plant a tree in Ted’s honor. See website for additional details.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Scott Funeral Home, Lake Placid, Florida; 863-465-4134.