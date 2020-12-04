Altrudes B. Crawfoot
Altrudes (Papineau-Bouchard) Crawfoot passed away quietly on Nov. 20, 2020, at her home in Sebring, Florida.
She was born on April 18, 1920, to Blanche (Campbell) and Julius Papineau, of Ensign, Michigan in the UP of Michigan, in the city of Escanaba.
She is preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Roland Bouchard; and her three siblings. She was the first in the Papineau and Bouchard Family to reach 100 years old, a feat we are all very proud of her to have accomplished. She is survived by her sons, Brian Bouchard of Canton, Ohio and Darryl Bouchard of St. Clair Shores, Michigan; and daughter, Rhonda Jackson of Plano, Texas. She has five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Service for friends and family will be held at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, with visitation at 1 p.m. at the Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway in Sebring. She will be interred next to her second husband, Edward Crawfoot, at Lakeview Memorial Gardens in Sebring.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Mrs. Crawfoot’s name to the ASPCA at secure.aspca.org/donate/donate.