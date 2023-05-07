Alvin W. Pals

Alvin W. Pals

Alvin Wayne Pals passed away on Saturday, April 29, 2023 in Sebring, Florida with Sally, his loving wife of 50 years, by his side. He was born on May 17, 1931, in Waukesha, Wisconsin, the son of William J. Pals and Erna Olson Pals. That is where he was raised. He excelled in both football and track & field and he held the Wisconsin State record for the 200 yard dash.

