Alvin W. Pals
Alvin Wayne Pals passed away on Saturday, April 29, 2023 in Sebring, Florida with Sally, his loving wife of 50 years, by his side. He was born on May 17, 1931, in Waukesha, Wisconsin, the son of William J. Pals and Erna Olson Pals. That is where he was raised. He excelled in both football and track & field and he held the Wisconsin State record for the 200 yard dash.
Alvin worked as a bank President and had been a Sebring, Florida resident since 1999. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict. He was a Tank Commander and Master Sergeant of the Armored Tank Division.
He was a member of the Golf Hammock Men’s League, and a lifetime member of the V.F.W. Alvin enjoyed working in his yard, fishing and regularly defeating his wife in Chinese checkers. He was a fan of the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Michigan Wolverines. He was also known for his great sense of humor.
Alvin is survived by his wife, Sally; children, Stephan M. Pals of Colorado and Dianne Pals McGahan (Patrick) of Michigan. Also surviving are four grandchildren; and four great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, JoAnne DeFrates Pals; daughter, Joyce E Pals; son, William D. Pals; and sister, Loraine M. Reese.
Memorial contributions may be made to Sebring Meals on Wheels P.O. Box 169 Sebring, FL 33871.
Arrangements entrusted to: Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at: www.stephensonnelsonfh.com.