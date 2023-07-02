Alyce C. Burgh
Alyce C. Burgh, 88, of Lake Placid, Florida passed away after a brief illness on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, with family at her side.
She is survived by her daughter, Arnez (Sam) Wotring; son, Guy (Jen) Burgh; grandson, Jacob Burgh; as well as numerous siblings, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Philip H. ‘Pete’ Burgh, of 70 years; and by their first-born son, Philip Burgh Jr.
Once her children were grown, she attended LPN school and spent several years providing private duty care to elders. After retiring, she volunteered with Meals on Wheels. When not working or taking care of family, she loved to travel, especially cruising and logged many miles aboard numerous ships, visiting a variety of ports of call.
There will be a small private service at Bay Pines National Cemetery. The family would like to thank Life Path Hospice and Renaissance North Tampa for their assistance in recent months.