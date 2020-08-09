Alycejean Cole
Alycejean “Jeannie” Cole, 82, of Sebring, Florida, went to be with her Lord on Thursday, July 30, 2020, with her family by her side.
She was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan, to the late Agnes (Schaafsma) Maat and Ralph Kuiper on Oct. 7, 1937.
Alycejean was a mother and homemaker for most of her life. When her children were grown she worked with the Baldwin School System in Baldwin, Michigan. Alycejean very much enjoyed the children she worked with. She was a shining beacon to her children, and an amazing, kind and caring wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend.
Alycejean married James Cole on Nov. 11, 2006. She had great respect for veterans and worked to help raise funds.
Alycejean’s dream was to live on a lake, as she loved the water. She received that dream in Sebring, Florida. She loved the beach — Daytona was her favorite. Alycejean was an accomplished cake artist. She loved to cook, bake, knit, sew and crochet. She enjoyed her indoor and outdoor gardens. She definitely had a “green thumb.”
She always said, “I Love You!” Her children would hear her sing “Good Morning... Good Morning!” to wake them up. Her beautiful soul could be seen in her sparkling blue eyes and bright smile, forever planted in our hearts.
Alycejean is survived by her husband, James Cole of Sebring; and her sister, Patricia (Robert) Briggs of Wyoming, Michigan; three daughters, Tammie (Neil) Winkfield of Deer Park, Washington, Patricia (Lawrence) Jarvis-Jennings of Ashtabula, Ohio and Judie Stay of Grant, Michigan; one son, Lary Jarvis of LeRoy, Michigan; two stepdaughters, Anne Cole of Grand Rapids, Michigan and Suzanne Cole of Los Angeles, California; 14 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Dowden Funeral Home, Sebring, Florida.