Amanda L. Watson
Amanda Lauren Watson, age 35, passed away Sunday, July 4, 2021 in Avon Park, Florida. She was born April 30, 1986 in Lake Wales, Florida.
She was a teacher in Highlands County for the past 14 years and was currently the School Board technology resource teacher. She attended Union Church.
Amanda is survived by her husband, Jarred Watson of Avon Park, Florida; children, Lila, Wyatt, Charlotte, and Waylon Watson, all of Avon Park, Florida; father, Leon Victor Williams Jr. (Valerie) of St. Cloud, Florida; mother, Patricia Ann Johns of Sebring, Florida; father and mother-in-law, Leon and Anne Watson of Avon Park, Florida; brother, Lenny Collins of Georgia; brothers-in-law, Charlie Watson and Thomas Watson of Avon Park, Florida. She was preceded in death by her brother, Lonnie Collins.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, July 24, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Union Church in Avon Park, Florida with Rev. Bill Breylinger officiating.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, FL 33825. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com