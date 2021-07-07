Amanda L. Watson
Amanda Lauren Watson, age 35, passed away Sunday, July 4, 2021 in Avon Park, Florida. She was born April 30, 1986 in Lake Wales, Florida.
She was a teacher in Highlands County for the past 14 years and was currently the School Board technology resource teacher and attended Union Church.
Amanda is survived by her husband, Jarred Watson of Avon Park, Florida; children, Lila Watson, Wyatt Watson, Charlotte Watson and Waylon Watson, all of Avon Park, Florida; father, Leon Victor Williams Jr. (Valerie) of St. Cloud, Florida; mother, Patricia Ann Johns of Sebring, Florida; father- and mother-in-law, Leon and Anne Watson of Avon Park, Florida; brother, Lenny Collins of Georgia; and brothers-in-law, Charlie Watson and Thomas Watson, both of Avon Park, Florida. She was preceded in death by her brother, Lonnie Collins.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 7, 2021 from 4-7 p.m. at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home in Avon Park. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, FL 33825. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com .