Amos R. Geouque
Amos Ronald Geouque, 87, of Avon Park, Florida, passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020.
He was born April 10, 1932, in Battle Creek, Michigan, to Amos E. Geouque and Marie (Phair) Geouque. He has been a resident here in Avon Park since the 1990s having moved here from Battle Creek, Michigan. Amos was a United States Army veteran; a defense logistics agency specialist; enjoyed golf, baseball and racquetball; spending time with grandchildren and was also active in the Lion’s Club.
He is survived by son, Jeff (Nancy) Geouque of Florida; daughter, Melanie (Peter) Muller of Virginia; brother, Gerry Geouque of Florida; six grandchildren, Jason, Andrew, Sara, Jake, James, Stefanie and four great-grandchildren, Kayla, Brayden, Mason and Emily.
Memorial contributions may be made to the National Alzheimer’s Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, D.C. 20090-6011.
Services entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, FL 33825. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.