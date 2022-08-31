Amy R. Norton
Amy Renee Norton, age 46, passed away on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022 in Sebring, Florida. She was born on Oct. 14, 1975 in Ravenna, Ohio, the daughter of Don and Lexie (Charvat) Norton.
Amy held a variety of jobs but often worked as a chef in the food service industry and has been a resident of Avon Park, Florida and Sebring since 1996.
She is survived by her loving parents, Donald and Lexie; brother, Christopher Norton and his wife Cindy and their children, Kayla, Kate, and Connor; children, Heather Bass, April Bass and Sara Reuter; and grandchildren, Sylas, Anastasia and Ariella Reuter; her best friend, Rachel Blake; and her dog, Duke, who never left her side.
Amy battled cervical cancer for the last 13 months and was admitted from AdventHealth Hospital to Good Shepherd Hospice in Sebring last Monday, where she received extraordinary care from the medical staff. Many of her friends visited her there.
Amy loved her friends and she had many in Sebring and Avon Park. She enjoyed painting, printing decals, and raising tropical fish.
A memorial service will be held at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022 at 2 p.m. The public is invited to attend. Pastor Wayne Godwin of the First Baptist Church of Lorida will officiate.
Cremation arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com.