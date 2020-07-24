Anderson Milton Jr.
Longtime Sebring resident, Anderson Milton Jr., 88, of Sebring, Florida, went to Heaven on Sunday, July 19, 2020, with family by his side.
He was born in Montgomery, Alabama on Oct. 14, 1931. He was married to Arnell (Pat) Milton for 45 years.
Affectionately known as Tennessee, he was a faithful servant and member of St. Paul AME Church. Tennessee never met a stranger and will forever be remembered for his big personality and witty sense of humor.
He was survived by his wife; daughter, Kenya A. Anderson; son, Dexter Lippett; and six grandchildren, Amiah, Peyton, India, Rashad, Clinton and Canton; nephews, Bear, Skeet and Terry; niece, Dot; and a host of other special nieces and nephews too numerous to name.
Tennessee was a veteran of the United States Army and served in the Korean War. He was also a retired employee of The School Board of Highlands County where he worked as a custodian at numerous schools. His favorite pastimes were detailing cars and lending a helping hand.
Funeral arrangements will be held at 10 a.m. July 25, 2020, at The Faith and Family Life Worship Center, Sebring, Florida.