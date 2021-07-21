Andrew C. Conyer
Andrew Carey Conyer, age 63, passed away on Friday, July 16, 2021 in Sebring, Florida. He was born on May 12, 1958 in Wabash, Indiana to Robert Kirk Conyer and Phillis Ann (Stephan) Conyer.
Rev. Conyer was the beloved minister at Unity of Sebring Life Enrichment Centre, and has been a resident of Sebring for 30 years.
He is survived by his loving wife (lovely bride), Tena; daughter, Tracy Schuknecht (David) and son, Benjamin Pollard (Michelle), both of Sebring, Florida; four grandchildren, Casey and Bradley Pollard, and Harper and Grant Schuknecht, who lovingly knew him as “Grandpa Sir.” He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother and a sister.
Memorial contributions can be made to Unity of Sebring, 10417 S. Orange Blossom Blvd., Sebring, FL 33875. A Celebration of Life service will be held at Unity of Sebring on Saturday, July 31 at 11 a.m.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com