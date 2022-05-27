Andrew ‘Drew’ Moles
Andrew “Drew” Moles, 70, passed away on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in Sebring, Florida. He was born on Nov. 10, 1951, in Middleborough, Massachusetts to Stanley A. and Eileen T. (Bradshaw) Moles.
He worked as a carpenter in the construction industry, attended Sacred Heart Catholic Church and was a resident of Middleborough, Massachusetts until moving to Florida in 1998. Drew’s passion was woodcarving. He was able to pour his creative talents into any piece of wood he could get his hands on. Oftentimes finding and saving the perfect piece for the project.
He loved oil painting and his unique vision turned every project into quite a conversation topic. His work has been enjoyed by many. Drew loved and valued his family, his four-legged companion Stella, his friends from both the Massachusetts and Florida areas, and of course anything chocolate.
He will be lovingly remembered by his children, Joseph Moles of Washington, D.C. and Hana Moles and her fiancé Brad Coakley of Lakeville, Massachusetts; his brother, Denis Moles and his wife Eleanor of Canton, Massachusetts; granddaughter, Amelia Moles; his niece, Melissa Moles; and nephew, Matthew Moles.
He was predeceased by his brothers, Stanley C. Moles, Jerome B. Moles; and his sister, Eileen T. Moles.
A funeral service will be held at a later date in Middleborough, Massachusetts. In lieu of flowers, donations in Andrew’s name may be made to Brigham and Women’s Hospital at Brigham and Women’s Hospital Development Office, 116 Huntington Ave., third floor, Boston, Massachusetts 02116 or at giving.brighamandwomens.org
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, Florida 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com