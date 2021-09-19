Andrew J. Albritton
Andrew Jackson Albritton, 88, of Sebring, Florida died on Sept. 16, 2021, in Sebring, Florida.
Andrew was born Sept. 18, 1932, in Fort Green, Florida to Frank and Amanda (McKinney) Albritton. He had five brothers and one sister who have preceded him in death. He attended Hardee High School in Wauchula. As a young man he worked for Lee’s Dairy, for the City of Wauchula as a power plant operator and as a maintenance operator with Phosphate Mining in Lakeland, Florida.
He married Alpha Wingo on Sept. 10, 1966. They were married for 52 years before her passing. Moving to Sebring, Florida in 1970, he worked for the City of Sebring as a power plant operator until his retirement in 1992.
Andrew and Alpha were dedicated members of First United Methodist Church of Sebring where they taught Sunday School to young children for over 40 years. Andrew also served as a driver for Meals On Wheels for nearly 20 years after his retirement. In addition to being a loving husband, father and grandfather, he was an avid quail hunter and farmer. His deep faith and love for Jesus Christ was evidenced by his love for his neighbor, his willingness to serve others and his faithful obedience to the word of God.
“Papa,” as he was called by his grandchildren, will be deeply missed by his daughter and son-in-law, Andrea and Aaron Trippensee of Lake City; his son and daughter-in-law, Andrew and Deborah Albritton of Sebring; his grandchildren, Dr. Amanda and Travis Berry of Miami, Anna and Kyle Hess of Sanford, and Lindsay and Emily Albritton of Sebring.
Arrangements are being handled by Morris Funeral Chapel, Sebring. morrisfuneralchapel.com.