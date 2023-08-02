Andrew J. Liscinsky, Jr.
Liscinsky, Andrew J. Jr. of Sebring, Fla. passed away on Tuesday, July 18, 2023.
Andy was born on July 21, 1933, in Stratford, Conn., to Andrew J. Liscinsky, Sr. and Mary Frelich Liscinsky. Andy was the youngest of six.
He graduated from Stratford High School Class of 1952. Upon graduation, he worked for Keating Ford and shortly after, was drafted into the U.S. Army. He served his country for two years, one year in Iceland during the Korean War.
He married his childhood sweetheart, Martha M. Romano on June 8, 1957, and the same year started the apprenticeship program with Local Union 488, IBEW, Bridgeport, Conn. In 1961, Andy became a journeyman electrician for the Local. He was very active with the Local serving as president of the executive board for 35 years until retirement in 1995.
Andy and his wife moved to the Country Club of Sebring in 1996 and was a member of Saint Catherine of Siena Catholic Church for 10 years. After moving to the Tanglewood development, he became a member of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Avon Park, Fla. and soon after became an alter server. Andy played Pétanque and was an active member of the Tanglewood RV Club.
He is survived by his loving wife, Martha; his children, Andrew J. III (Susan) of Shelton, Conn. and Glen (Tracy) of Atlanta, Ga.; and daughter, LoriLynn Bumbulsky (Wayne) of Sebring; grandchildren, André (Amanda), Brandon (Jeniffer), Brittany and Dawn; great grandchildren, Gianna Capri, Angelo and Madison; his sister, Irene Hudak; and several nieces and nephew.
He was predeceased by his brothers, Joseph and Stephen (Arlene); his sisters, Helen Philips (Lewis) and MaryAnn McGuiness (Donald); brother-in-law, Michael Hudak; and sister in-law, Dolly Deliman (George).
There will be a Celebration of Life Memorial Service at 10 a.m., Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at the Lakeview Memorial Gardens, 854 Memorial Dr., Avon Park, FL. The family suggests in lieu of flowers, a memorial donation to your favorite charity. Online condolences can be made at www.bankspagetheus.com.