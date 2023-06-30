Anieca L. Carnes
Anieca Louise Carnes, 52, passed away Wednesday, June 21, 2023, surrounded by her daughters and family. She was born Nov. 28, 1970, in Orlando to Vivian Watson and James McElmurry.
Mother, sister, grandmother, friend and free spirit, Anieca loved being surrounded by her friends and always making memories. Her daughters were her world and her biggest accomplishment.
She is survived by her daughters, Hope Dunihue, Faith Carnes and Ambur Joy Carnes; and her siblings, Gregory, Walker, Mark, John and Janna Watson.