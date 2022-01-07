Anitia C. Johnson
Anitia Clarice Johnson, 85, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, in Sebring, Florida on her 85th birthday.
She was born Jan. 4, 1937, in Bowling Green, Florida to the late Marvin and Marie (Albritton) Polk. She had been a resident since 1985 coming from Winter Park, Florida and was a member of First United Methodist Church. She enjoyed cooking, fishing, family time and teaching.
Clarice is survived by her children, Daryl Johnson (Tim O’Connor) of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Kenny Johnson (Hollie) of Sebring, Florida and Karen Scarbrough (Robert) of Cape Coral, Florida; brother, Glenn Polk of Stark, Florida; grandchildren, Joy Langton (Andy), Jenna Moran (Patrick), Kelsie Johnson (Aaron Walkup) and Kaylon Johnson (Dillon Norwood); and great-grandchildren, Layla Moran, Kaia Moran, Bella Moran, Dawson Norwood and Haley Langton.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Johnson, and son, David Johnson.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home.
The service will be livestreamed on our Facebook page, facebook.com/Stephenson-Nelson-Funeral-Home-137800646335279
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870.