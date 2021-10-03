Ann T. Burke
Ann Therese Burke, age 91, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, in Lake Placid, Florida. She was born on Sept. 30, 1929, in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania to William F. and Anna R. (Forestal) Burke.
Ann graduated from Cathedral High School in Trenton, New Jersey; Temple University, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, with a B.A. degree in sociology; Rutgers University, New Brunswick, New Jersey, with a masters in social work and worked as a social worker for a non-profit organization. She attended St. Catherine Catholic Church and was a Eucharistic Minister at St. Catherine’s. She was a member of The Grail since 1955 and was on the Grail International Presidency Team for eight years.
Ann Therese has been a resident of Avon Park, Florida since 2005, coming from Newburgh, New York. She enjoyed reading, cooking, traveling and spending time with family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Mary Burke and Regina Burke. She is survived by her three sisters, Claire Lensis (Dick) of Avon Park, Florida, Frances Carroll (Tom) of Annandale, New Jersey, and Patricia Szathmary of Avon Park, Florida; and several nieces and nephews.
There will be a Funeral Mass on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, 11 a.m. at Saint Catherine Church with Father Jose Gonzalez officiating. Interment will be at Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery in Trenton, New Jersey at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in Ann Therese’s memory to St. Catherine School, 882 Bay St., Sebring, FL 33870 or Compassionate Care Hospice, 3531 US 27 South, Sebring, Florida.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com.