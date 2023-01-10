Anna M. R. Norisez
Anna Margaret Romans Norisez, 98, of Oakdale, Tennessee, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at her home with her family by her side.
She was born on Dec. 15, 1924, in Vevay, Indiana. She was a seamstress and loved to sew and crochet, often donating what she would take to local nursing homes for their residents. She was originally from Indiana, before moving to Florida with her husband. After his passing, she moved to Oakdale, Tennessee, to be with her family that had settled their roots here.
She was an avid reader and a huge fan of Wanda Brunstetter. When she was able, she would often go fishing with her husband in the Florida lakes, and also enjoyed bowling. She was a San Antonia Spurs and Cincinnati Reds fan, and also began to love the Tennessee Vols. She was a true survivor and fighter, as she beat cancer in 1969 and fought through her stint with hospice for over a year.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Nellie Bell Romans; loving husband, Jim Norisez; and two sisters. She is survived by daughters, Beverly Fuller of Benbrook, Texas, Patty Hill (Jerry) of Oakdale, Tennessee and Jane Norisez of Oakdale, Tennessee, five grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
Cremation arrangements have been made, and a Celebration of Life service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that families plant a tree in her honor through alivingtribute.org or donations be made to the local hospice agencies (Covenant Hospice, Amedisys Hospice, Caris Hospice, UT Hospice, and Avalon Hospice).
Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Anna Margaret Romans Norisez.