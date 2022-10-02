Anne L. Cox
Anne L. Cox, 95, of Avon Park, Florida, passed away Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. She was born April 9, 1927, in Newport News, Virginia to George and Anne (Moore) Norment. Anne was married to Harvey Cox for 22 years and had two children, Dianne and David Cox. She worked as a school bus driver, sold real estate and worked in retail sales. She was a member of Avon Park Lakes Baptist Church and has been a resident of Avon Park, Florida since 2014, coming from Miami, Florida.
She is survived by her daughter, Dianne L. Cox of Avon Park, Florida; daughter-in-law, Chris Cox of Miami, Florida; grandchildren, Daniel Cox of Georgia and David Cox (Kimberly) of Georgia; and two great-grandchildren, Madison and Abigale. She is preceded in death by her parents; son, Harvey David Cox; and brother, Ralph Norment and his wife, DeeDee Norment.
Funeral service will be held Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home with family receiving friends beginning at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Lakeview Memorial Gardens.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, FL 33825. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com