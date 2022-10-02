Anne L. Cox

Anne L. Cox, 95, of Avon Park, Florida, passed away Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. She was born April 9, 1927, in Newport News, Virginia to George and Anne (Moore) Norment. Anne was married to Harvey Cox for 22 years and had two children, Dianne and David Cox. She worked as a school bus driver, sold real estate and worked in retail sales. She was a member of Avon Park Lakes Baptist Church and has been a resident of Avon Park, Florida since 2014, coming from Miami, Florida.

