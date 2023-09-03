Anne M. Mattox

Anne M. Mattox, age 58, of Sebring, Florida passed away at her home on Aug. 30, 2023. She was born in Chicago, Illinois and moved to Highlands County in 1970. She was a graduate of Lake Placid High School. She received a paralegal degree from South Florida State College. Anne retired as a sergeant from the DeSoto Correctional Institute.

Recommended for you