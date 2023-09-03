Anne M. Mattox
Anne M. Mattox, age 58, of Sebring, Florida passed away at her home on Aug. 30, 2023. She was born in Chicago, Illinois and moved to Highlands County in 1970. She was a graduate of Lake Placid High School. She received a paralegal degree from South Florida State College. Anne retired as a sergeant from the DeSoto Correctional Institute.
She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Rodney L. Mattox; her daughter, Misty Mattox; sons and daughters-in-law, Shawn and Megan Mattox, and Rodney J.R. and Britnie Mattox; eight grandchildren, six great grandchildren, four brothers and three sisters.
Arrangements are being handled by the Morris Funeral Chapel, Sebring, Florida. www.morris funeralchapel.com.