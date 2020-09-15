Annette P. Valentine
Annette Patricia Valentine, 89, went home to be with her Lord on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, in Opelika, Alabama.
Annette Valentine is survived by her daughters, Barbara B. West (Bill), Nancy Watson (Russ) and Pauline Phillips (Lamar); grandchildren, Karen L. Holman (John), David M. West (Shawn), Anna M. Baum (Brandon) and Benjamin L. Phillips (Emilee); great-grandchildren, Geoffrey D. West (Chloe), Zacharey J. Holman, Trey M. Holman, Dawsyn L. West, Adelyn M. Baum and Oliver L. Phillips; her sister, Johanna Mary Holz (Bob); and by marriage sons, James Peters (Ann), William A. Valentine Jr., Michael Valentine and Carolyn Valentine Graybeal (Danny); granddaughters, Adelle Graham (Travis) and Kara Valentine; great-granddaughter, Haven Raine Graham and many nieces, nephews, extended family and loving friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Patrick Joseph Murphy and Annette Margaret Kramer Murphy; her husband, William Alexander Valentine, and her sister, Margaret Annette Lethbridge (John).
Annette was a blood-bought, born-again child of the most high God, accepting Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior on Sept. 28, 1962. She was a member of McGregor Baptist Church in Fort Myers, Florida and had a passion for sharing the gospel. She led the Single’s Ministry and Annette and Bill supported the Gideons. Her favorite scriptures are 2 Corinthians 6:2b and Galatians 2:20.
A graveside service was held on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at Southern Heritage Funeral Home. Donations in memory of Annette Valentine can be made to The Gideons International.