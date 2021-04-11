Annette Stewart
Annette Stewart, 81, of Avon Park, Florida died Wednesday morning, March 24, 2021, at her home. A native of Bonifay, Florida she had lived in this area since 1960, moving from Senoma, California. She was a seamstress and the owner of Annette’s Stitch n Stuff, a member of Sebring Business Association and the Moose Club 2974. She attend Crossroad Community Church.
She is survived by her children, Michael (Robin) Stewart and Renee’ (Doug) Bennett; brother, Jerry B. (Sheena) Curry; five grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and three great great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on May 22, 2021, at His For Life Church, 19 S. Lake Ave. in Avon Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Compassionate Care Hospice, 3531 U.S. 27 South, Sebring, FL 33870.