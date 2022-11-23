Annie S. Brooks
Annie Sue Brooks, age 87, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022 in Sebring, Florida. She was born Dec. 15, 1934 in Clark County, Georgia, the daughter of William Wesley and Addie Sue (Mize) Harwell.
Annie worked as a clerical administrative assistant. She was of Seventh-Day Adventist faith, and has been a resident of Sebring for more than 50 years. She enjoyed and loved spending time with her family, listening to country and gospel music and going to yard sales.
Annie is survived by her loving children, Deborah Revels (Roy) of Avon Park, Florida, Katherine Carr Moore of Sebring, Florida, David Brooks (Angie) of Shelby, North Carolina and Jack Brooks (Wanda) of Texas, and brother, George Harwell of Georgia. Also surviving are a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. Annie was preceded in death by her parents, and her brother, Jim Harwell.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com.