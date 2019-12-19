Annie ‘Verlyn’ Marshall
Annie “Verlyn” Marshall, 90, of Avon Park, Florida, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019.
She was born March 20, 1929 in Sumner, Georgia to Thomas and Lou Emma Young. Verlyn worked as a telephone operator with United Telephone for 25 years and retired as a supervisor. She was a member of Florida Avenue Baptist Church.
She is survived by daughter, Linda Taylor of Avon Park, Florida; daughter-in-law, Brenda Marshall Howell (Ralph) of Lakeland, Florida; son-in Law, Tim Williams of Avon Park, Florida; six grandchildren, Kristen Kilborn (Jimmy), Stacy Lemon (Brian), Shelby Likens (Travis), Thomas Lance Marshall (Heather), Matthew Clay Marshall (Shanie) and Jeca Renee Heiman (Jeff); and 13 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Lou Emma Young; husband, Henry W. Marshall; son, Thomas H. Marshall; and daughter, Gail Williams.
A graveside service will be held at Bougainvillea Cemetery at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 with Rev. John Girdley officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Florida Avenue Baptist Church, 401 S. Florida Ave., Avon Park, FL 33825.
Services entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, FL 33825. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.