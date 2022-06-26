Anthony Notaro
Anthony Notaro, beloved father and grandfather, of Lake Placid, Florida, passed on to be with God on Friday, June 10, 2022, in his home surrounded by his children. Anthony, known as Tony to all his friends, was born on June 20, 1933, in New York, New York, to Antonio Notaro and Elizabeth Notaro. On July 24, 1955, he married Gloria Tucker, and they enjoyed many years together in the northeast until he retired and they moved to Lake Placid in 1991.
Tony was a long-time member of the St. James Catholic Church in Lake Placid, Florida. He volunteered for many years at the Florida Hospital in Lake Placid and Lake Placid Memorial Library. He served in the United States Air Force from 1952-1956, and it was during his service in St John’s, Newfoundland, that he met the love of his life, Gloria, whom he always said “made him a better person.”
He enjoyed golfing, reading, the fitness center, visiting with his friends in the Leisure Lakes area and talking on the phone with his many children and grandchildren, both near and far. He had a long and healthy life, and always said “Life is for the living” and he proved it everyday right up until the end. He passed away exactly the way he lived his life, with dignity and grace. Tony was greatly loved by all who knew him.
Tony is preceded in death by his parents; his son, Leslie; his wife, Gloria; and his brother, Richard. His memory will be carried on and cherished by his family, including sons, Tony Notaro and wife JoAnn, and Peter Notaro and wife Diane; daughters, Patricia Mahony and husband Todd, Elizabeth Lofreddo and husband David; daughter-in-law, Valerie, wife of Leslie; 15 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial to celebrate Tony’s life will be held at 10 a.m. on July 30, 2022, at St. James Catholic Church, 3380 Placid View Drive, Lake Placid. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Good Shepherd Hospice General Fund at lifepathhospice.chaptershealth.org/GSHGeneralDonation. Words of comfort to the family can be made by visiting scottfuneralservices.com.
Arrangements entrusted to the Scott Funeral Home, Lake Placid, Florida. Phone 863-465-4134.