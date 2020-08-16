Antonio M. Cortes
Antonio Munoz Cortes, 47, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020.
He was the son of the late Feliciano Munoz Bernal and Rosa Blas Cortes Sanchez. He was born in Mexico on June 13, 1973. Antonio had been a resident of Highlands County for 25 years. He worked as a field mechanic and was of the Catholic faith. Antonio enjoyed fishing. Most of all, he loved Blanca and his family. He was a family man, a good friend and a good partner.
He is survived by his loving wife, Blanca; children, Jose, Mary, Pablo, Dervir, Jimmy and Xavier; and sisters, Angelica, Eloisa, Aracely and Ana. Surviving is also one grandchild, Sofia.
The family held a private service.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.