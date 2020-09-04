Antonio Sanchez-Gonzalez
Antonio Sanchez-Gonzalez, of Lake Placid, Florida, died Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020.
Antonio was born on Oct. 14, 1962, in Mexico. He was the son of Julia and Pascacio Sanchez-Cruz. Antonio has been a Lake Placid resident for the past 44 years. He was employed by Lake Placid Caretakers for the past 14 years as an equipment operator. Antonio was a Catholic by faith. He enjoyed fishing, working and being with his family.
Antonio is survived by his wife, Emma; children, Daniel Sanchez, Josefina Sanchez, Antonio Sanchez, Armando Sanchez, Jose G Sanchez, Liliana Sanchez and Brian Sanchez; siblings, Santos Sanchez and Jose Sanchez. He was blessed with 12 grandchildren.
The family will receive friends for a viewing from 4-5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at the Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home and funeral services will begin at 5 p.m.
Funeral arrangements are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, 404 Plaza Ave., Lake Placid. 863-465-9997.