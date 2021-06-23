Archie R. (Dick) Wolfe
Archie Richard (Dick) Wolfe, 89, resident of Sebring, Florida went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on June 18, 2021. Archie was born on Feb. 27, 1932 in Lebanon, Pennsylvania to Archie Cyrus Wolfe and Elizabeth Amanda Weaver Wolfe Martin. His family moved to Sebring in 1951 where he lived the rest of his life. He married Esther Sue (Chambers) in a triple wedding on Dec. 27, 1953 in Winter Park, Florida.
Archie was a graduate of Lebanon High School, Lebanon, Pennsylvania, class of 1950. Together with his friend, Ralph Hollenberg, they founded the construction company Hollenberg & Wolfe, Inc. and Built-Rite Cabinet Company. He was a state certified contractor and a master electrician. Through 50 years in business together, Hollenberg & Wolfe, Inc. built and remodeled many homes and commercial buildings in Highlands, Hardee and Okeechobee counties. Construction projects including building, remodeling and renovation of churches, homes, commercial buildings and government buildings, such as the Sebring City Hall, Sebring High School swimming pool, Highlands County School Board office, Courthouse Annex, (former) Sebring News building, Bert J. Harris Jr. Agricultural Center, the City of Sebring civic center, Geyer Building and many others.
Other businesses Archie was associated with were the Citgo gas station, Yellowstone Coach Co., Ken Grubb Construction, Art’s Auto Parts and Computer Terminal, Inc.
Archie was a life member of Church of the Brethren, where he served in many leadership roles, as well as serving as a deacon. His love for the church furthered ministries of the church through many building projects and his love of anything technological provided the vision and groundwork for the audio/visual experience.
Some leadership positions Archie was involved in included scouting, as a Boy Scout Master, Red Cross Water Safety Instructor, chairman of the local chapter of The American Red Cross, a member of the Coast Guard Auxiliary, Sebring Rotary Club where he became a Rotary Paul Harris Fellow, and chairperson of Camp Ithiel Board of Directors.
Archie had many interests such as playing semi-pro football, drafting, fishing, cooking, camping, scuba, and finding new recipes for Esther to try.
Archie is survived by his loving wife, Esther; siblings, Gail Wolfe Lofton Strome and Kay (Gary) Harnage; children, Arthur (Rhoda), Robert (Pamela), Dawn Ziegler, Walter (Karen), and Marvin (Elizabeth). He is further survived by 10 grandchildren, Jessica (Reid) Thayer, Matthew (Sarah), Heather (Jared) Longshore, Hannen (Skyler), Whitney, Tricia Bozeman (Todd), Quinlan (Rachael), Seth Ziegler, Megan Reighard (Evan), and Chris Ziegler; and 14 great-grandchildren, Livia, Briggs, Beckett, Hudson, Scarlett, Fuller, Fern, Barlow, Winslow, Korra, Ryle, Charlotte, Eleanor, Jemma. Archie was predeceased by his parents, his brother Robert, daughter Patricia Anne, son-in-law Dale and great-grandson Branson.
A celebration of life will be held Sunday, June 27, at 4 p.m. with visitation at 3 p.m. at Sebring Church of the Brethren, 700 S. Pine St., Sebring, FL 33870. Service will be available online at: YouTube: sebringcob church; Facebook: Sebring Church of the Brethren; and website: sebringcob.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Sebring Church of the Brethren, 700 S. Pine St., Sebring, FL 33870, or Camp Ithiel, P. O. Box 25, Gotha, FL 34734.
Arrangements by Morris Funeral Chapel. morrisfuneralchapel.com.