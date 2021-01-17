Arkondula S. Thomas-Miller
Dula Thomas-Miller, 81, of Sebring, Florida passed away Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. She was born Aug. 4, 1939, in Brooklyn, New York to the late Anthony and Genevieve (Pasaro) Soubasis. She had been a longtime resident of Highlands County. She was a member of Avon Park Lakes Baptist Church and loved the Lord and her family very much. She worked at South Florida State College in adult education.
Dula is survived by her daughter, Jenny (Paul) Bochicchio; brother-in-law, Robert (Diane) Thomas; sisters, Irene Soubasis and Cris Everetts, Candy Lamberson and Stella (Rick) Cogswell; brothers, George (Carol) Soubasis, Anthony Soubasis and Jimmy (Mary) Soubasis; stepdaughters, Kim (Scott) Morgan and Traci Miller; grandchildren, Nicole (Allen) Likes, Paul Bochicchio Jr., Matthew Bochicchio and Ian and Ryan Miller; and four great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her first two husbands, Jim Thomas and Otis Miller; and brothers, Charles Soubasis and Peter Soubasis.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, at The Florida National Cemetery, 6502 S.W. 102nd Ave., Bushnell, FL 33513, with Pastor George Hall officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to Alzheimer's Research, alz.org or mail to Alzheimer's Association, 14010 Roosevelt Blvd., Suite 709, Clearwater, FL 33762.