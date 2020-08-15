Arnell P. Milton
Arnell Patricia Milton, affectionately known as “Pat,” 71, of Sebring, Florida, passed away peacefully and entered Heaven’s gates on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020.
Pat was born in Sebring, Florida on Sept. 8, 1948.
Pat is predeceased by her parents, Lewis Cooper and Ceola Fellin, and her late husband of 45 years, Anderson (Tennessee) Milton of Sebring, Florida.
Pat attended EO Douglas High School in Sebring, Florida, but graduated with her high school diploma in Hartford, Connecticut before attending South Florida Community College in Avon Park, Florida. For years she worked diligently at Agero as a customer service representative until she retired in 2017.
In 1975, Pat married her long-time love, Anderson (Tennessee) Milton. Tennessee and Pat were blessed to have two children, Dexter and Kenya. Pat received Christ as her Lord and Savior in 1978 under the guidance of Elder Herbert Davis, at Benjamin Davis Temple Church of God in Christ, where she served faithfully in various capacities. Later, Pat joined her husband as a member of St. Paul AME Church in Fort Meade, Florida, under the leadership and guidance of Reverend Rubin Ancrum.
Pat was a wonderful mother, grandmother and sister who loved her family dearly. She grew up with five loving siblings and close cousins with whom she spent countless days, summers and holidays. Her favorite hobbies were shopping and trying new recipes. She loved cooking for her grandboys and niece Taviar. She also loved watching the Home Shopping Club and Westerns during her spare time. She will be remembered for her love of all things beautiful and “gorgeous.”
Pat is survived by her beloved children, Dexter and Kenya (Clinton) of Sebring, Florida; sisters, Thelma, Diane, Virginia and Pakita; brothers, Herman and Lewis; six grandchildren, Amiah, Peyton, India, Rashad, Clinton and Canton and a host of other special nieces, nephews, cousins, godchildren and friends.
Her daughter and son wish to thank all of those who cared for her during her last days, especially her loving sister, Virginia (Nita) Campbell, who lovingly cared for her in the last year of her life. Her other sisters and brother also provided much assistance with her care in recent days.
For those who have known Pat in her fruitful journey with us, her memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at Faith and FamilyLife Worship Center, 1747 Hawthorne Drive, Sebring, FL 33870.