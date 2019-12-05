Arthur H. Lenhardt
With heavy hearts, we share the passing of Arthur Harold Claire Lenhardt following injuries sustained in a fall. He was the loving husband of Josefa Lenhardt and father of Cari, Arthur, Dawn and Sandy.
Born in Lowelville, Ohio to John and Blanche Lenhardt on June 6, 1924, he grew up on a farm with nine brothers and sisters in Pennsylvania. Arthur served his country honorably on the front lines in World War II with the 85th Chemical Mortar Battalion. He took part in the Invasion of Leyte, under heavy enemy fire, and he and his brothers-in-arms liberated Manila. He was a Purple Heart recipient for wounds received during battle.
Arthur graduated with an MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and worked in numerous countries in both North and South America. Always one to seek adventure, he traveled extensively with his family to locations well known and to locations off the beaten path; to view “the first mill in the South” or many such historical landmarks that he found of interest.
He was a well-read man, and always astounded us with his depth of knowledge of everything and anything. He married Josefa Pachtova in Argentina, where they started a family. He was an avid and skilled Bridge player, a master gardener and a handyman. He loved reading and was a Civil War and World War II history buff.
He is survived by his loving wife, Josefa; his children, Arthur Jr., Dawn and Sandy (Read Frymire); his grandchildren, Haley, Sarah and George Frymire; and his close cousin, Arlene “Lena” Lewis.
He was the most honest and honorable man that we have ever known. He wished nothing but the best for his family and worked hard to provide us with the wonderful lives that we have had. He will be sorely missed by all of us.